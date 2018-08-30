Summerland hosts dog show

Breeders from around region present at Skaha Kennel Club’s show on weekend

Top dogs from around the region and beyond will gather in Summerland over the Labour Day weekend for the Skaha Kennel Club’s All Breed Show.

Kathy McLaughlin, show secretary with the club, said hundreds of dogs will be at the Dale Meadow Sports Complex for the show from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

On the Friday evening alone, more than 400 dogs will be present, with 200 each day for the remaining three days.

McLaughlin said the dogs at the show are some of the best in their breed categories.

“They’re trained do do a job and represent their breeds,” she said.

The humans accompanying the dogs are also committed to their animals.

“The people at these shows are, for the most part, breeders who have worked for years to create the dogs they are showing,” McLaughlin said.

The dogs in the various breed categories must have Canadian Kennel Club certification and must meet the written qualifications of the breeds as closely as possible.

However, there are also categories for the best trained dogs, and those entered in those categories are demonstrating their skills and agility.

McLaughlin said attitudes to dogs have been changing in recent years.

“More and more people are recognizing animals — dogs — as sentient beings,” McLaughlin said. “A dog is always honest; humans not so much.”

The show on the weekend is open to the public. However, dog owners must leave their pets at home. Under Canadian Kennel Club rules, only dogs entered in the show will be allowed on the grounds.

 

