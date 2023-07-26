Summerland Legion facing hefty bill after rain storm damages roof

The Summerland Legion building has sustained significant flood damage following a storm on the night of July 24.

The tar and gravel roof had developed a leak at a seam, resulting in damage to the lounge and the Rosedale Room. The suspended ceiling collapsed and the carpet was soaked with water.

Because of the extent of the flood damage, the building is not open to the public.

According to Environment Canada statistics, Summerland received 0.5 millimetres of rain on the evening of July 24 and another three millimetres of rain on the morning of July 25.

“We expect the branch to be closed for between two and four weeks,” said John Lawrie, vice-president of the branch, adding that he expects the building will be closed for the next 30 days.“The kitchen appears to have been spared and it may be opened sooner.”

Lawrie said the Legion’s insurance will cover damages to the building, but not the roof. The cost of the roofing work will be upwards of $80,000, he said. He added that the Legion will look for grant funding opportunities.

The Legion building on Rosedale Avenue was constructed in 1960 and an expansion was done in 1987. The present roof is around 17 years old, said John Dorn of the Legion branch.

Restoration crews are now working on the building, but the full extent of the damage is not known at present.

The flood damage is the second serious incident at the Legion over the past year, following a robbery on the night of Remembrance Day, 2022.

Thieves broke into the Summerland Legion and stole donations from the day as well as poppy donations intended for veterans and veterans programs.

Following that incident, members of the community quickly responded and donated money to make up for the losses.

