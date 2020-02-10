Summerland lifeguards honoured for heroic efforts

Three lifeguards assisted to help patron at Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre

LIFEGUARDS RECOGNIZED Flanked by members of Summerland council, three lifeguards from the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre were honoured for lifesaving efforts. The three, holding plaques and certificates, are Aysha Curley, Micaela MacDougall and Anna Lock. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Three Summerland lifeguards have been recognized for heroic efforts following a recent incident at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre.

On Monday, Aysha Curley, Micaela MacDougall and Anna Lock were recognized during the afternoon council meeting and received praise for their quick response.

“We all respect the commitment to first aid training and continual certification required to qualify as a lifeguard,” said Mayor Toni Boot. “This team demonstrated exceptional skill, judgement and quick action in order to save this person’s life and we couldn’t be more proud of our employees.”

On Jan. 31, the lifeguards helped a fitness class patron who was not feeling well.

At first the patron was feeling dizzy, but then became unconscious and soon had no pulse.

The lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the patron regained consciousness before the AED (automated external defibrillator) was administered.

The lifeguards continued to care for the patron until the ambulance arrived.

The patron is now recovering at home and is looking forward to returning to the fitness program.

“We are so proud of these three — and all the recreation staff who supported them — for their incredible teamwork, professionalism and competence,” Boot said.

