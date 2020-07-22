Summerland mayor Toni Boot said he has received emails and what she describes as a racist voice mail message following a confrontation with a store owner over images with the Confederate flag. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland mayor receives messages of opposition following Confederate flag confrontation

Toni Boot has received emails, a voice mail and other calls for her resignation

Summerland mayor Toni Boot has received some unpleasant, hate-filled emails and even what she describes as “a really horrible racist voicemail message” following an incident where she destroyed some bandanas with the Confederate flag.

Boot, Summerland’s first Black mayor, destroyed the bandanas on Saturday, July 18, in front of Your Dollar Store With More.

A Confederate flag bandana, purchased at the store, had been displayed along the route of an anti-racism parade in Summerland earlier in the month. The bandana had been purchased at the store in Summerland.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

READ ALSO: Confederate flag seen along anti-racism parade route in Summerland

After Boot confronted the store owner, she said she has received 12 to 15 email messages in opposition, including five which she describes as hateful messages.

Some in the community have suggested Boot should resign from her position as mayor as a result of the confrontation at the dollar store.

However, Boot said the support she has received far outweighs the negative messages.

She said she has received between 100 and 130 emails of support, not just from Summerland. She has also been asked to have a meeting with the mayor of Vancouver about racism.

While some have said the July 18 confrontation at the dollar store was not about racism, Boot disagrees.

“This is exactly what it is,” she said.

READ ALSO: Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Summerland home

The bandana sold at the store had been displayed at an anti-racism rally. The rally had been held because the home of an Indo-Canadian family in Summerland had been vandalized with racist graffiti on July 13.

“The story is about racism that occurred and about unearthing the racism here in Summerland,” Boot said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate Promotionracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Everyone needs to do better’: Kelowna Mayor on city’s rising COVID-19 numbers
Next story
B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

Just Posted

Accused in Salmon Arm church shooting found not criminally responsible due to mental disorder

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

Snapshot: Seven-year-old boy recognized for rescue on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery

Lax attitudes to COVID-19 triggers call for use of masks in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Directors echo recommendations of B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shuswap SPCA needs help for dog with terrible skin condition

Eddie has hypothyroidism which causes his skin to itch and fur to fall out

Road construction underway in Hillcrest in Salmon Arm

Section of road to be closed during the days of July 22 and 23

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. will match $1 billion from Ottawa to help jump start the pandemic economy

Finance Minister Carole James says the federal government’s restart program also includes funds to support health care

Summerland mayor receives messages of opposition following Confederate flag confrontation

Toni Boot has received emails, a voice mail and other calls for her resignation

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

LETTER: Mayor should resign for handling of Confederate bandanas

Toni Boot’s actions in dealing with store owner were inappropriate

‘Everyone needs to do better’: Kelowna Mayor on city’s rising COVID-19 numbers

Mayor Colin Basran said it’s up to residents and visitors to listen to Dr. Henry and follow the rules

Most Read