Summerland not considering allowing alcohol in public spaces

Penticton and North Vancouver have both passed bylaws to relax alcohol consumption rules

While Penticton’s city council has approved a pilot project to allow alcohol consumption in some public spaces, a similar project is not on the agenda for Summerland’s council at present.

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said there has been no directive from municipal council to consider a similar concept for Summerland.

Mayor Toni Boot said the issue in not part of the Summerland council agenda for the June 8 meeting, although a member of council could bring forward a notice of motion about allowing drinking in designated public spaces.

In addition to the Penticton decision, the City of North Vancouver has recently passed a bylaw to allow drinking alcohol in public places. The concept is also being considered in other British Columbia communities.

