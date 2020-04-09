While playgrounds, the Summerland Skatepark and active recreation facilities in Summerland have been closed to the public, the community’s parks are still open for passive recreation. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland parks remain open for passive use

Users urged to maintain physical distancing to slow spread of COVID-19

While Summerland’s active recreation facilities have been closed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, parks and trails are still open.

Lori Mullin, manager of parks and recreation for Summerland, said the parks are still open for passive use.

However, playground equipment and the Summerland Skatepark are now closed to the public.

READ ALSO: B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

READ ALSO: Princeton closes parks and mayor launches ‘virtual walk’ Facebook group

In addition, washrooms in parks have been closed and park gates, where they exist, have been closed to keep vehicle traffic out of the parks.

Mullin urges people using the parks to respect and observe the physical distancing directives that have been put in place by the province.

“If people are not maintaining distancing, we may have to take additional measures,” she said. “We don’t want people gathering.”

The physical distancing directive requires people to keep at least two metres apart from each other, in order to slow the spread of the pandemic.

While the parks remain open at present, Mullin urges parks users to check the municipality’s website at www.summerland.ca to see any changes to park use policies as the pandemic continues.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna cannabis company moves to hand sanitizer production

Just Posted

20th anniversary of Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro postponed to 2021

Organizers follow direction from provincial/national bodies to cancel May event

West Kelowna man charged in relation to cannabis grow robbery in Sicamous

Two suspects remain at large; police believe they left the robbery scene in a white hatchback

Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

Regional district follows provincial health officer’s lead in telling citizens to stay put this Easter

Warm temperatures bring welcome news for Salmon Arm residents who use public washrooms

City plans to open remaining washrooms, playgrounds to remain closed

Provincial COVID-19 rules lead to closure of two Columbia Shuswap Regional District rec sites

CSRD parks not managed with Rec Sites and Trails BC remain open

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Summerland parks remain open for passive use

Users urged to maintain physical distancing to slow spread of COVID-19

Okanagan Indian Band asks visitors to ‘stay away’ during COVID-19

Chief and council asks non-residents not to visit OKIB reserve lands during the pandemic

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Central Okanagan School District provides nearly 7,000 meals to students

Families collect the entire week’s supply of breakfasts and lunches at once to minimize contact

Kelowna cannabis company moves to hand sanitizer production

The Valens Company plans to distribute 40,000 sanitizer bottles to frontline workers across Canada

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna distillery Forbidden Spirits to provide free sanitizer to community

Those interested are to bring their own bottle of up to four litres

Most Read