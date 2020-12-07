Corrianne Henson of Penticton exits the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake Monday during the annual Summerland Kinsmen New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1, 2018. (Black Press file photo)

Corrianne Henson of Penticton exits the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake Monday during the annual Summerland Kinsmen New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1, 2018. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland Polar Bear Dip cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions result in decision not to hold 36th annual icy plunge

In response to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Kinsmen Club of Summerland has cancelled its annual Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip.

“We would like to thank our repeat event sponsors, spectators, volunteers and of course participants for their support over the last 35 years and we are already looking forward to the 2022 Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip,” said Frederik Numsen, president of the Summerland Kinsmen Club.

READ ALSO: Near balmy conditions for South Okanagan Polar Bear Dip

READ ALSO: Summerland Kinsmen provide support to food bank

The service club has been active for more than 60 years and has raised money for numerous projects in the community, including playgrounds, trails, events and the youth centre.

Over the past year, the club provided $4,000 in bursaries for high school graduates, worked together with the Summerland Rotary Club and the Kettle Valley Railway Society on a joint construction project as well as responded to various local funding requests. Nationally, Kin Canada has raised awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Canada for the past 70 years and has raised $47.6 million to help find a cure.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was not able to hold regular events such as the beverage gardens at the Summerland Action Festival, the fish pond at the Summerland Festival of Lights, bar services and general meetings.

The club is now working with the municipality on a potential capital project, and is expected to announce details of an upcoming fundraising raffle.

Those who had planned to attend the 36th annual Polar Bear Dip are urged to make their usual donations by mail to Summerland Kinsmen, Box 686, Summerland BC, V0H 1Z0 or email info@summerlandkinsmen.com for more options or information.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Purpose in the pain’: People appreciate life more, grieve differently in pandemic
Next story
Elderly man found safe after getting stuck for 14 hours on Vancouver Island logging road

Just Posted

Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)
Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

United Way Southern Interior BC has allocated $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief funding

Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm celebrated her 12th birthday in November 2020. Halle suffers from a rare form of cancer that she requires surgeries for but her family is unable to get funding to go to the leading surgeon in the United States. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Surgery, related costs increase fundraising goal for Salmon Arm girl

Businessman wants to make sure adequate funds are raised for surgery for rare cancer

Damage to window panes at the downtown Salmon Arm Askew's location could still be seen on Dec. 4. It was apparently caused by a pellet gun overnight on Dec. 2. The uptown Askew's was also damaged. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
RCMP seek video, witnesses of shooting of Salmon Arm businesses

Windows at uptown and downtown Askew’s Foods locations damaged

Salmon Arm’s historic Hanna family orchard was recently sold to the owners of Squamish-based Northyards Cider Co. A new cidery is planned for the property. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Cidery planned for Salmon Arm’s historic Hanna family orchards

James and Stuart Hanna pleased to see property sold to Northyards Cider Co.

Protesters gathered at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Sunday, Dec. 6, in opposition to what they called anti-farmers bills in India. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Protesters take to Kelowna roads in support of Indian farmers

Members of the Okanagan Valley’s Punjabi community protested India’s new agricultural laws, which they say will harm farmers

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

Former B.C. legislature clerk George McMinn (left) and others watch as Burnaby-Edmonds MLA Raj Chouhan, then assistant deputy speaker, tries out replica speaker’s chair set up for tourists, spring 2013. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
New speaker takes charge as B.C. legislature starts brief session

Burnaby MLA was assistant during Darryl Plecas era

A house was detroyed by a fire late Sunday, Dec. 6 off Westside Road. (Contributed)
House fire sparked on Westside

No one injured in blaze near Lawrence Beach

Kevin Bieksa during his days playing with the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo: commons.wikimedia.org)
Bieksa to guest on free Canucks Alumni ‘Hot Stove’ on Zoom app

Former NHL player has become a game analyst on Sportsnet

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. Some mink farmers are concerned about COVID-19 spread through their mink. There have been outbreaks in mink farms in Europe and millions of mink had to be culled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sergei Grits.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at B.C. mink farm

Minks can be naturally infected, and farmed minks can develop clinical illness, according to BCCDC

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Vaccine is still pending Health Canada approval

Princess Margaret
BREAKING: More COVID cases at Penticton high school cancels afternoon classes

Effective today, afternoon block at Maggie Secondary will be taught remotely

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Most Read