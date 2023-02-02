Summerland RCMP are looking for surveillance footage after a spree of vehicle vandalism. (File Photo)

Summerland RCMP looking for footage after spree of vehicle vandalism

Multiple vehicles on three different streets were hit over the Jan. 29 weekend

Summerland RCMP are looking for footage from homeowners after a spree of vandalism.

Three different vehicles on Brown Street, Kelly Avenue and Prairie Valley Road were vandalized on Jan. 28 and 29.

According to RCMP, the vehicles were parked with spray paint and in some cases were tagged with actual words.

“So far the investigation is leading police to believe the vehicles were not specifically targeted, nor were they connected,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, media relations officer for the South Okanagan RCMP. “If this was meant to be a joke, it certainly wasn’t received that way.”

The RCMP are looking for any residents in the areas with dash cameras or home security who might have caught something. The exact time the vandalism took place isn’t known, so officers are asking people to review their footage for anything unusual.

If you have information regarding these reports, you are urged to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 and quote file number 2023-202. To remain completely anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave your tip online at crimestoppers.net

