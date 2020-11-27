Summerland residents have been receiving a telephone scam with the number showing as the telephone number of the local RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media files)

Summerland residents have been receiving a telephone scam with the number showing as the telephone number of the local RCMP detachment. (Black Press Media files)

Summerland RCMP telephone number spoofed in scam calls

Number used in scam attempts from tax agency

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) telephone scam, where the caller demands payment and threatens legal action, has taken a new twist in Summerland.

Residents in the community have received the calls, but the number shows up as that of the Summerland RCMP detachment.

Some of these calls have even come to the detachment.

“We’ve had four calls to our offices, coming from our own number,” said Cpl. Chris Richardson.

He said the use of the RCMP number has resulted in some people paying the money to the scammers, at times using Bitcoin payments.

Richardson said neither the police nor the CRA ever demand a payment in this way. He urges people not to pay money based on a call they receive claiming to be from the national tax agency.

The Canada Revenue Agency urges people to use caution when they receive a telephone call, mail, text message or email claiming to come from the tax agency.

A CRA statement says the agency will not threaten people with arrest and will not leave threatening voicemails. Nor would it demand payment by Interac e-transfer, Bitcoin, prepaid credit cards or gift cards.

Those receiving scam calls are asked to contact the RCMP at 250-494-7416 or to contact the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at 1-8889-495-8501 or online at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/

news@summerlandreview.com
