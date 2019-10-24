Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group receives UN recognition

Organization has brought three families to the community

The Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group has been recognized by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

UNHCR Canadian representative Jean-Nicholas Beuze, in a letter dated Sept. 30 to Summerland Mayor Toni Boot, thanked the District of Summerland for signing the United Nations’ Statement of Solidarity with refugees.

In the letter, Beuze acknowledges the work of the refugee sponsorship group to support the successful integration of refugee families in the community.

READ ALSO: Eritrean refugee family arrives in Summerland

READ ALSO: Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group prepares for African family

“We are deeply appreciative of Summerland’s commitment to welcoming refugees through the various initiatives such as the Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group,” he wrote. “Signing the statement goes further to show that Summerland stands with refugees and provides an example to other cities in Canada and globally that integrating refugees benefits positively local communities.”

The Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group was formed in 2015 by a group of residents wanting to coordinate a local response to the global refugee crisis.

The group continues today as a non-profit registered charity with 130 volunteers and many more who have donated goods, services, and funds.

To date, the group has enabled three refugee families, two from Syria and one from Eritrea, to adjust to life in Canada, find employment and enjoy new opportunities for their children.

Soon the group will be welcoming a family of eight from South Sudan.

The United Nations solidarity pledge recognizes that solutions to refugee crises start at the local level through the creation of spaces where everyone can live in safety, become self-reliant, and contribute to and participate in their local community.

Summerland is the 10th Canadian municipality among 200 towns and cities around the world to have signed the Statement of Solidarity.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.
Next story
Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s recreation centre opens gym door to whole community

City council listens to request, installs accessible door so area is no longer unreachable

No more putting out curbside collection bins in Salmon Arm the night before

City must amend bylaw as it contravenes provincial Wildlife Act which tries to protect bears

Semi truck stuck, then unloaded, on Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill switchback

Two tow trucks remove load, clear scene Thursday morning on 10th Avenue SE where trucks not allowed

Report of man threatening to shoot co-workers in North Shuswap misinformed

Seven officers respond, man arrested and later released without charges

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

VIDEO: Water Walk an uphill struggle for Salmon Arm students

School event raises funds for wells in Tanzania, local projects

WATCH: Canucks players help celebrate Halloween with chocolate pumpkins at children’s hospice

Antoine Roussel, Jake Virtanen and Fin helped families decorate Thomas Haas chocolate pumpkins

UPDATE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered Realtor with our firm.’

Hundreds give input on Enderby/Splatsin highway improvement options

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will receive feedback online until Nov. 15

Okanagan women take road maintenance company to court over washout crash

The incident occurred after washout in April, 2018 near Summerland

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

North Okanagan Takes Flight

Museum exhibit reaches new heights

Contenders return to Okanagan-Shuswap with 18th annual tour

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

Most Read