FIRE BAN OVER Summerland’s campfire ban is now over. The ban had been in effect since July 20. In addition, the road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park, which had been closed since July 27, is once again open to vehicular traffic. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland rescinds campfire ban

Fire ban had been in effect since July 20 due to wildfire risk

The municipality of Summerland has rescinded its campfire ban, effective Sept. 14 at noon.

Summerland fire chief Glenn Noble said the fire ban has been rescinded due to the decreased fire hazard rating within the region.

However, the open burning ban of agricultural wood waste remains in place.

The campfire ban had been put in place beginning at noon on July 20.

The road going up Giant’s Head Mountain is also open to vehicular traffic.

The road had been closed July 27 to protect public safety and to limit the risk of person-caused fires.

British Columbia’s 2018 wildfire season has been the worst on record, with 2,068 fires and 1,334,173 hectares burned provincewide.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre’s region, a total of 425 wildfires destroyed 54,305 hectares. Two of these fires, the Mount Conkle fire and the Mount Eneas fire, were close to Summerland, and the Mount Eneas fire resulted in evacuation orders and alerts for parts of the community.

