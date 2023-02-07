A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Ottawa says Canada will contribute $10 million to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria as part of an initial aid package. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Khalil Hamra

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Ottawa says Canada will contribute $10 million to earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria as part of an initial aid package. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Khalil Hamra

Summerland Rotary Club provides assistance following Turkey, Syria earthquake

ShelterBox Canada donation will go to relief work in Turkey and Syria

The Rotary Club of Summerland has made a significant donation to ShelterBox Canada and its relief efforts following an earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

More than 6,000 people died and thousands were injured in the two countries following a 7.8 earthquake.

READ ALSO: Canada ‘stands ready’ to help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria: Trudeau

ShelterBox was founded by a Rotary club in the United Kingdom and over the years has provided assistance to people internationally. The movement now provides emergency shelter to millions around the world.

Rotary International and ShelterBox Canada have partnered for many years in disaster relief around the globe and local Rotary club members endorse ShelterBox as a trusted and reputable group to support. Donations can be made at shelterboxcanada.org, or through the local Rotary club.

“We can’t replace what was lost, but we can help families rebuild their homes, and their lives,” ShelterBox stated.

The organization is known for its unique approach in tailoring aid that meets the needs of a community, but mostly for the ShelterBoxes and ShelterKits. These green boxes contain family-sized tents specifically designed to withstand the elements and provide people with temporary shelter until they are able to start the process of rebuilding a home.

The kits and boxes contain items that help transform the shelter into a home, such as cooking sets, solar lights and activity sets for children.

ShelterBox is able to respond to disasters by transporting items from their positioned hubs around the world. The organization is mobilizing resources as available in coordination with other organizations to have maximum effect and influence in the current relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Many individual and group donors choose to support ShelterBox to the value of a box, around $1,200, but all donations of $20 or more will receive a charitable tax receipt. ShelterBox is a registered Canadian charity.

Further information on the Rotary Club of Summerland is proud of its many local accomplishments, but also its commitment to the global goals of Rotary International available online at summerlandrotary.ca.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityEarthquakeSummerland

Previous story
1 million job openings predicted in B.C. over the next decade
Next story
New disability benefit would make ‘major difference’ in many Canadians’ lives

Just Posted

Ranchero/Deep Creek Fire Department responds to a burning vacant building on Mellors Frontage Road around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Teri Cholach- Facebook)
Vacant building fire in Ranchero marks second Shuswap blaze in 12 hours

(File photo)
BC Tree Fruits forms new partnership packed with ‘excitement’

Fire destroyed two units at at Scotch Creek’s Caravans West RV resort. The units were unoccupied and damage was limited to the two units. (Angie Saunders Clark- Facebook)
Two Scotch Creek RV units destroyed by fire

Team Blaeser, made up of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, all from Salmon Arm-Vernon, are off to an 0-2 start at the Under 18 Canadian Curling Championship in Timmins, Ont. (Team Blaeser Facebook)
UPDATE2: Okanagan-Shuswap rink wins B.C. battle at Canadian U18 curling