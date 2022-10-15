On Oct. 15, voting was held at Summerland Secondary School. Voter turnout in Summerland was significantly lower than in past years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

On Oct. 15, voting was held at Summerland Secondary School. Voter turnout in Summerland was significantly lower than in past years. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland sees low voter turnout

Nearly two-thirds of eligible voters did not cast ballots

Nearly two-thirds of eligible voters in Summerland did not cast ballots in the 2022 election for mayor and council.

Kendra Kinsley, chief election officer for the community, said 3,587 ballots were cast for mayor and council. This translates to 36.36 per cent of the 9,866 eligible voters in the community.

READ ALSO: History of low voter turnout as Summerland preps for election

In past municipal elections, voter turnout has been significantly higher.

In the 2018 election, 4,099 ballots were cast for a 45.6 per cent turnout. In 2014, there were 4,446 voters, or 51 per cent of those eligible to vote. In 2008, the voter turnout was 47 per cent and in 2005, it was 60.6 per cent.

The voter turnout in the 2022 election is close to that in the 2011 election, when 36.1 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots. In that election, the mayor won by acclamation and there were 10 candidates for six councillor roles.

In the 2022 election, there were two mayoral candidates and 13 councillor candidates in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Summerland

Previous story
Summerland voters choose incumbent school trustees

Just Posted

Candidates running for Salmon Arm mayor include (top, left to right) Nancy Cooper, Alan Harrison and Luke Norrie. Running for a seat on council are (middle) Daniel Bardy, Debbie Cannon, Brian Fletcher, Kevin Flynn, David Gonella, Debbie Haukedal, (bottom) Robert Johnson, Tim Lavery, Sylvia Lindgren, Louise Wallace Richmond and Kristine Wickner.
Election day in the Shuswap: Here’s everything you need to know

Dorian Bell appeared via video in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 14, 2022 when he was sentenced on three charges, one of them dangerous driving causing death stemming from a May 2021 incident near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous that resulted in the death of a Malakwa woman. (File photo)
Man responsible for vehicle death of Shuswap woman sentenced to 4.5 years in jail

(Contributed)
Six Okanagan non-profits to receive sustainable recovery grants

People who have worked on the Secwépemc Landmarks Project include, from left, project coordinator Libby Chisholm, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Mackenzie Creasser, storyboard assistant Dorry William, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Devin Doss, Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Jen Bellhouse, project lead and director Shelley Witzky and artist/carvers Rod Tomma, Ron Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Secwepemc Landmarks Project to unveil Tsquqw7e Landmark sculpture in Chase