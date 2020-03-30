Two of the skeletons in Heather Pescada’s back yard use a tape measure to ensure they are following a safe physical distance. (Contributed) Although the skeletons are staying at home, they and the Pescada family are still able to enjoy a cup of coffee. (Contributed)

Summerland skeletons carry COVID-19 messages

Heather Pescada’s skeletons, normally displayed at Halloween, are appearing on Facebook and Instagram

The skeletons are out of the closet.

Over the past week, Heather Pescada has brought her Halloween skeleton display, the Peskelly family, out to her back yard. She has been photographing the skeletons in various poses and has posted the images to Facebook and Instagram.

“The Peskelly family felt some unease with their friends with skin and woke up. They are quite worried about the situation and couldn’t go back to sleep so they will be self isolating with the family,” one of the Facebook posts reads. “Please do the same everyone, don’t go out unless you need groceries or have a job that is an essential service. Stay safe and healthy.”

READ ALSO: Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

READ ALSO: Fine Canadians for ignoring COVID-19 orders or face consequences: doctor

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the skeletons have been self-isolating in the yard. In one picture, they are enjoying coffee. In another, they are playing a board game.

“What I’m doing, they’re doing,” Pescada said.

The skeletons have also been following the directives set out during the pandemic. They do not leave the house and they have been practicing social distancing and cleanliness habits.

In one picture, a skeleton is peeking out of a closet. In another, two skeletons are using a tape measure to ensure they are observing a proper physical distance from each other.

What’s next for the skeletons?

“I think I might start learning Portuguese — and they will too,” Pescada said.

news@summerlandreview.com
Coronavirus

