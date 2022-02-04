File photo

Summerland snow measurements well below normal

Data from two sites west of Summerland shows lower than average snow pack

Summerland’s snowpack is well below the historical average, according to the latest measurements taken by municipal staff.

On Feb. 1, staff took measurements at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake. These measurements are taken at the start of each month beginning in January, with measurements twice a month in May and June if required.

At Summerland Reservoir, the snow depth was 700 millimetres or the equivalent of 128 millimetres of water. This is 76 per cent of the historical water average of 169 millimetres, based on 59 years of measurements.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth was 400 millimetres or the equivalent of 92 millimetres of water. This is 77 per cent of the historical average water equivalent of 120 millimetres, based on 58 years of measurements.

The low snow levels are a change from a month ago when the two sites west of Summerland both had measurements close to the historical average. The Jan. 1 measurements showed 105 per cent of the historical average at Summerland Reservoir and 100 per cent of the historical average at Isintok Lake.

A year ago, the two sites were both above-normal snowpack levels.

