Summerland snowpack well below normal levels

Measurements at Isintok Lake were 50 per cent of historical average as of May 1

Snow is in short supply west of Summerland, according to the municipality’s latest snow survey measurements.

On May 1, the snow depth levels were below normal at Summerland Reservoir and at Isintok Lake.

At Summerland Reservoir, the snow depth was 210 millimetres, or the equivalent of 80 millimetres of water. This is 74 per cent of the historical water equivalent, measured over 59 years.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth was also 2019 millimetres. This is the equivalent of 64 millimetres of water. The Isintok Lake measurement is 50 per cent of the historical water equivalent, measured over 58 years.

Snowpack measurements are taken at the beginning of each month from January until May. In May, snow measurements are taken twice a month until all the snow has melted.

This year, the Jan. 1 measurements were slightly above average at Summerland Reservoir and at the historical average at Isintok Lake. Beginning in February, the snowpack measurements have been noticeably lower than normal at both sites, and most noticeably at the Isintok Lake site.

By comparison, the 2021 measurements at the two sites were around normal levels, and in 2020, the snowpack measurements were considerably higher than normal.

Water from the melting snow fills Summerland’s reservoirs, providing drinking water and irrigation water for the community.

