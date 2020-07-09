Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway will resume its operations on July 18. The tourist train has operated since 1995. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, extra precautions will be put in place when the train rides begin. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland steam train to begin operations

Reduced schedule, physical distancing planned for Kettle Valley Steam Railway beginning July 18

The sound of steam trains will return to Summerland as the Kettle Valley Steam Railway will resume its operations later this month.

The tourist train will begin its operating season on July 18 with a reduced schedule and with protocols in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re cautiously excited. We encourage B.C. tourists and locals in particular to ride the train,” said Sharon Unrau, president of the railway society’s board of directors.

READ ALSO: Kettle Valley Steam Railway prepares to resume operations

READ ALSO: Summerland: You’ll need a full head of steam to take this ride

Normally, the steam train begins operations around Easter, with specialty trains during the Easter and Mother’s Day weekends, before beginning its full service during the May long weekend.

This year, because of the pandemic, the railway did not offer its services.

While Unrau and others involved with the railway are looking forward to welcoming passengers, the operations will be different this year.

The railway will have just one train a day on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, at 10:30 a.m. In addition, physical distancing protocols will be in place, limiting the number of people who can ride on the tourist train.

Unrau said staff will spend time cleaning and sanitizing the train, in order to provide a safe experience for visitors.

The steam railway began its operations in September, 1995 and hosts around 30,000 passengers each year.

In January, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers with the railway had been planning special events to mark the 25th anniversary of the train.

READ ALSO: Summerland railway bridge was constructed in 1913

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

railwayTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservation officers relocate Spirit Bear known to roam northwestern B.C.
Next story
B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Just Posted

Shuswap potter’s empty bowls help fill food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste expects project to raise $12,000 for Salmon Arm’s Second Harvest

Morning Start: Naps could save your life

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 9, 2020

Columbia Shuswap Regional District warns ‘dock hogs’ to follow time limits

Boats have been moored for days in some cases at public boat launch docks

Volunteers pull off late-night eagle rescue in Salmon Arm

Bird bound for a rehabilitation centre in Delta

Salmon Arm firefighters respond to nighttime garage blaze

Residential structure fire at Canoe property quickly extinguished

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Summerland steam train to begin operations

Reduced schedule, physical distancing planned for Kettle Valley Steam Railway beginning July 18

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to give three clubhouses back to Hells Angels chapters

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Kelowna woman shares story of alleged dog attack

Resident Yuli Lavigne alleges the incident happened on Monday, July 6

Conservation officers relocate Spirit Bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

Successful first week for Okanagan ride-sharing, service expansion underway

The service is expanding to Peachland, Lake Country, Penticton and Vernon by the end of July

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Summerland to hold meeting on solar project

Event on July 13 at 1 p.m. open to comments from the public

LETTER: Land for Summerland’s solar project site was designated for growth

Site represents close to 20 per cent of land marked for future growth

Most Read