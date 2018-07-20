Summerland Stomp cancelled

Wildfires in area lead to cancellation of event at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

A fundraising event to benefit the Summerland Rodeo Grounds has been cancelled because of the wildfires burning in the area.

On Thursday evening, organizers of the Summerland Stomp decided to cancel their event.

Gwen Shaw, one of the organizers, said the decision was made since wildfires are affecting the community.

There are two active wildfires near Summerland.

The nearby Mount Conkle fire is at 90 hectares and at present it is 90 per cent hand and machine guarded and 60 per cent hose lined.

The Mount Eneas fire south of Peachland is classified as out of control and an expanded evacuation order is in place for the vicinity of the fire.

The Summerland Stomp, which had been scheduled for Saturday evening, was a fundraising initiative for the rodeo grounds. It included Live music featuring Appaloosa, dancing, two-step lessons and a 50/50 draw.

This year was to be the fifth year of the Summerland Stomp. Funding from the annual event goes to improvements at the grounds.

Shaw said the improvements include a paved area at the back of the clubhouse, improvements to the stables and more.

Those who have purchased tickets can return them for a refund.

Previous story
Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert
Next story
Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire “stable” this morning

Just Posted

Cooler temps today, but no rain in forecast until August

Environment Canada does not have good news when it comes to fighting fires in the Central Okanagan.

Solidarity picket for striking workers in the Thompson-Okanagan Saturday

Picket events planned at all four Gateway casinos

Bluegrass band back by demand

Lil Smokies perform unique blend of bluegrass roots with the sheer raw energy of a rock band

Update: Scene cleared after multi-vehicle accident near Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews currently responding to the accident scene

UPDATED: Search escalates for missing school teacher

John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Summerland campfire ban issued

Ban took effect at noon on Friday to reduce wildfire risk

Power affected by wildfire

Approximately 244 B.C. Hydro customers west of Summerland affected by the power outages

Living with multiple sclerosis

Former Salmon Arm resident launches book Hope from Stone

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Summerland Stomp cancelled

Wildfires in area lead to cancellation of event at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Tigers complete series sweep

Vernon grounds Kamloops 12-9 for Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff title

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Most Read