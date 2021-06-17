Summerland students create virtual international cookbook

Entrepreneurship program at Summerland Unisus School uses virtual cookbook as fundraiser

Students in the Grade 10 entrepreneurship program at Summerland Unisus School have completed a cookbook with international recipes. (Contributed)

International students at Summerland Unisus School have launched a virtual cookbook as a fundraising initiative.

The Okanagan Palate cookbook project was done by the private school’s Grade 10 entrepreneurship students, in partnership with Dan Dinsmore and the Summerland Credit Union.

Developing skills in marketing, market research, financial statements and a solid business plan were all part of the entrepreneruship program.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and global limitations of enterprise, students took advantage of their technical savvy to launch a virtual cookbook.

Recipes poured in from France, China, Mexico, Japan, Russia, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Kenya, Ireland, Italy, Canada and Italy which resulted in a multicultural and educational cookbook, complete with much-needed preparation videos.

One-quarter of all profits will be donated to a cause for those in need, and purchases will go back into the local community.

Subscriptions are $20 and each subscription includes access to 20 traditional and well-loved appetizers, main dishes, and desserts, 20 cultural origins of each dish, 20 easy-to-follow instructional videos providing a step-by-step guide to the assembly and cooking process, many testimonials from professional chefs and more.

There are also tips and cooking hints, as well as chef support for those who are stuck. To sign up, visit okanaganpalate.ca.

