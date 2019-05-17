Summerland students to participate in $100 challenge

Rotary Club initiative has students raising money for causes

Teams of Summerland students are participating in the $100 Challenge, an initiative from the Summerland Rotary Club.

The challenge provides students with $100 to use for fundraising to benefit the charity of their choice.

Mirjana Komljenovic of the Summerland Rotary Club said there are six teams of students involved this year. She added that students from the high school approached the Summerland Rotary Club about the program for this year.

READ ALSO: Talent show benefits African orphanage

READ ALSO: Barbecue and flower sale to benefit Heart and Stroke Foundation

The initiative started earlier this month and will continue until late June.

Student causes this year include LGBTQ+, the Critteraid animal sanctuary and fundraising for a student trip to Cambodia to help build orphanages.

Some of the student projects from past years have included preparing food to help the One Person Project, a car wash to help the Summerland Music Camp and the South Okanagan Similkameen Mental Wellness Society, a barbecue to help the Heart and Stroke Foundation and an initiative to raise awareness of declining bee populations.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax
Next story
One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Body of man who fell on a trail in the Sicamous Creek area recovered

A 19 person team recovered the body from 300 meters down a steep hillside

Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

Send the kids to camp this summer at the Epic Sports Academy

Both camps are offered in Salmon Arm and Armstrong

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

Savour the long weekend with wine in the Okanagan

Mission Hill is hosting the Farm to Table Market and Lunch

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

Chamber pushes for overdose site at North Okanagan hospital

Interior Health urged to keep OPS out of downtown Vernon

50% of B.C. drivers struggling financially amid high gas prices: poll

This summer is shaping up to be a long and painful one at the gas pumps

B.C. government invests $15 million into provincial arts council next three years

Celebrate Museum Day by exploring a temporary exhibit from the Royal BC Museum in Kelowna

Okanagan mayors urge citizens to conserve water

Annual “Make Water Work” campaign teaches valley residents sustainable gardening

Kootenay bus fueled by vegetable oil to begin service next month

Mountain Man Mike’s will run routes from Kaslo to Vancouver and eventually Edmonton

Most Read