Summerland to change council meeting structure

Afternoon and evening meetings will be held on days when council meets

Changes are coming to the structure of municipal council meetings in Summerland.

At the Nov. 25 municipal council meet, council gave first three readings to a council procedure amendment bylaw, which will take effect in 2020.

Council will continue to hold its regular meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of the month, or on the Tuesday if the Monday is a holiday.

In 2020, two meetings will be held on Tuesdays, on April 14 and Oct. 13.

However, the times will change. Council will hold an afternoon meeting at 1 p.m. and an evening meeting at 6 p.m. The afternoon meeting will end at 4 p.m. and the evening meeting will end at 9 p.m. unless council passes a resolution to extend the meeting.

At present, council meetings begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m., unless council passes a resolution to extend the meeting.

Two opportunities for public comments will be included in the afternoon and evening meetings. These come near the beginning and at the end of the meetings.

The afternoon meetings would provide the opportunity to schedule delegations to council, policy discussions and operational items, while the evening meetings would include development applications, bylaws and public hearings.

Earlier, Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the change is similar to the schedule in place in Penticton.

He added that the proposed structure will add efficiencies, especially in the evenings.