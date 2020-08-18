The electric vehicle charging station at Ross Street Plaza saw 250 visits in 2018. (File photo)

Summerland to get 22 more electric car charging stations

The project will soon allow residents and tourists driving electric cars to plug in at over twenty charging stations across town

Summerland residents and visitors will be able to plug in their electric cars at charging stations coming online across the popular Okanagan tourist town starting this fall, Natural Resources Canada announced Monday, Aug. 17.

The project is being funded by the federal and B.C. governments to the tune of over half a million dollars, and is designed to the eliminate carbon emissions nationwide by mid-century.

“This is how we get to net zero by 2050,” explained federal Natural Resources Minister, Seamus O’Regan. The ministry’s $380,000 investment is being matched by a $150,000 contribution by Victoria as part of B.C.’s bid to see electric car sales in the province completely replace the sale of gas-burning vehicles by 2040.

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said the initiative comes after her office finalized a comprehensive strategy to bring down local emissions earlier this year.

The funding will go toward 22 charging stations, including one at Summerland’s tourist office, which Natural Resources Canada says will be ready in October.

EnvironmentGreenhouse Gas Emissions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man who went missing 31 years ago in Kelowna officially presumed dead
Next story
Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Just Posted

Mussel risk reminder issued in Shuswap after invasive species intercepted at inspection sites

10 mussel-fouled watercraft stopped so far this season in B.C.

Ebus expands service to Salmon Arm, Kelowna

Alberta-based transportation company’s departures up to seven days a week

UPDATE: Fire between Salmon Arm-Sicamous suspected human caused

Blaze near Craigellachie now 15 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

Letter: Human activity around Shuswap Lake cause of increasing algae blooms

Reader would like to see action taken before blooms toxic to residents

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

Summerland to get 22 more electric car charging stations

The project will soon allow residents and tourists driving electric cars to plug in at over twenty charging stations across town

Man who went missing 31 years ago in Kelowna officially presumed dead

U.K. backpacker Charles Horvath-Allan went missing May 26, 1989

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope. B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Kamloops police find driver allegedly connected to hit-and-run with cyclist

Witnesses told police the truck driver stopped momentarily before leaving, without exchanging information

WATCH: ‘Traffic nightmare’ on Highway 97 in Vernon crash

More information to come

Temperature records broken in Central and South Okanagan

A ridge of high pressure caused the mercury to rise on Monday

Most Read