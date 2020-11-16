While the traditional Summerland Festival of Lights will not proceed this year, a drive-by event has been scheduled for Nov. 27, following COVID-19 safety protocols. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland to hold drive-by light-up event

Festive season event on Nov. 27 to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

While the Summerland Festival of Lights will not happen this year, a drive-by event has been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27.

The Summerland Drive By Light Up Event is intended as a family celebration, following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We don’t want thousands of people downtown at one time but if you or friends from around the valley are looking for a safe, unique, joyful, beautiful shopping experience our community has it,” Paul Biro said in a Facebook post.

READ ALSO: Festival of Lights cancelled in Summerland

The event begins at 10116 Quinpool Rd. and follows a route through the community. Organizers are asking those with houses decorated for the festive season to contact paulbiro@shaw.ca so they can be added to the map.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and a live nativity scene will be at the home on Quinpool Rd. from 7 to 9 p.m., with elves handing out candy canes and maps.

Maps will show the Biro family’s favourite route around Summerland to Trout Creek and ending with a drive downtown.

The map will also be posted online as soon as it is completed.

Biro said the municipality of Summerland is working to get the community’s lights up for Nov. 27 to coincide with the light up event.

