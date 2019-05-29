Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

Compensation increase updates earlier rates from 2012

After seven years at the same pay rates, volunteer firefighters in Summerland will get a pay raise.

At the council meeting on May 27, council approved a new pay scale for its volunteer firefighters, increasing the pay for incident calls and for training sessions.

The new policy replaces an earlier policy from 2012.

READ ALSO: Summerland building destroyed by fire

READ ALSO: Regional fire departments lack support

The changes increase the pay for firefighters, depending on their ranks and the tasks they are performing.

Under the new policy, incident rates range from $16 to $20 an hour for incident calls, a $1 increase over the earlier rtes.

Training pay rates range from $22 to $32 for a training session of 2.5 to four hours. If the training session exceeds four hours, firefighters are compensated $12 an hour, up from $10 an hour.

The rate for part-time employees increased from $17 to $18, while the standby rate for auxiliary firefighters performing after-hours standby duties remains unchanged at $3.13 an hour.

The rate for auxiliary firefighters attending court duty on behalf of the fire department increases from $17 to $18.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Donations help Shuswap non-profit give animals second chance

Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary hosts veganniversary extravaganza fundraiser on June 9

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Environment Canada forecasts sun and heat Wednesday

Feelings prickle over use of Salmon Arm pickleball courts

Club plans to play as ‘public’ after proposed city use agreement rejected

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Survey: Salmon Arm students united on plastic bags, climate change

Youth council shows survey results to city council to help keep members informed

VIDEO: Temperatures are heating up across the Okanagan Valley

A mix of sun, clouds and a chance of showers are expected this week

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Six-foot-five volleyball star joins UBC Okanagan

Owen Cotito joins UBC from Kamloops’ Sa-Hali Secondary

Most Read