Summerland winery saved from wildfire

Okanagan Crush Pad is thanking firefighters for saving the Summerland vineyard

Okanagan Crush Pad is sending praise and thanks to the local and provincial firefighters that worked to save the Garnet Valley Ranch vineyard.

On Thursday evening the Mount Eneas wildfire reached crown land adjacent to the 312 acre ranch property and nearby residences.

RELATED: BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Garent Valley Ranch owner Steve Lornie said his team had carefully planned fire suppression efforts earlier in the year which helped fire crews as flames grew closer to his property.

Tactics for suppression included rehabilitating an existing pond, adding additional fire hydrants around the property, and inviting the Summerland fire department to the property to familiarize themselves.

A fire guard and controlled back burn, coupled with a helicopter using the property’s pod for water, assisted in keeping the fire at bay on Thursday.

RELATED: Alert expands for residents near Mount Eneas fire

They worked all night to create a two-mile long fire guard and then do the controlled back burn,” said Lorenie. “We all owe so much thanks to how hard they all worked to protect our properties.”

The sheep that live on the property have been relocated to a safe area on the farm where the field is wet.

The Mount Eneas fire is still classified as out-of-control and an estimated 1,000 hectares.

A total of 1,735 individuals are affected by the blaze, with 41 properties on evacuation order and 656 properties on evacuation alert.

Most Read