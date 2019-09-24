Summerland woman organizes daily climate vigils

Initiative held to promote awareness and raise election discussion

A Summerland woman is holding daily climate vigils this week to coordinate with this weekend’s Global Climate Strike events.

On Tuesday from 8 to 9 a.m., Linnea Good set up a table at the corner of Jubilee Road and Kelly Avenue, urging people to stop and talk about issues related to climate change.

“I’m not a scientist, but I realized that something had to be done,” she said.

READ ALSO: Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

READ ALSO: B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

She also wants climate issues to be addressed in the federal election.

“Are they taking the climate emergency seriously?” she asked of the federal election candidates and parties. “I want people who are going to look for a solution.”

Good will have her climate vigil table set up each morning this week, at various locations around the community, in an effort to promote discussion about climate issues.

The Global Climate Strike is a movement partly inspired by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg. This Friday, more than 100 climate strike events are planned for communities across Canada.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Just Posted

Third downtown Salmon Arm cannabis store up and running

Applications pending for two additional stores proposed for city core

Salmon Arm youth’s heroism part of upcoming Mount Ida Cemetery Tour

R.J. Haney Heritage Village curator Deborah Chapman digging up stories for Oct. 13 event

Column: Shuswap bioregional approach could help prepare for uncertain future

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Bus stop to take a trip down Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm

City crews working, creating odd tune at intersection of Lakeshore and Shuswap

Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Police say man behind wheel without insurance and prohibited from driving in B.C.

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Letter: Centennial Field purchase will bite South Shuswap taxpayers

Writer encourages Area C residents to oppose proposed loan for parkland acquisition

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Morning start: What was inside the first Faberge egg?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Shuswap history in pictures: Wireless Salmon Arm

Do you recognize a church that is still standing today? Rex Lingford… Continue reading

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

Salmon Arm will have second chance to try Kinky Boots on for size

Salmar manager surprised by response to Broadway hit, working to bring in other productions

Most Read