The Summerland Arena has been open since July 13, 2020. The municipality is also in the process of reopening other recreation facilities. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland working to reopen recreation facilities

Arena and pool are opening, but ball season will not proceed

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the municipality of Summerland is working on plans for the fall and winter.

In late spring, the outdoor playgrounds were reopened. They had been closed earlier in order to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Summerland mayor Toni Boot said the reopening has been proceeding cautiously and staff have been following directives and guidelines from the province.

In June, the water park at Peach Orchard Beach was reopened. And in July, the Summerland Arena reopened.

Boot said the reopening of the arena has been working well and no issues have been reported.

The municipality has also formed a plan for reopening the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre and municipal staff are compiling options for council meetings to comply with provincial directives and are working on other operational plans for the pandemic.

The Recope program, which has used the pool for exercises in the past, will resume its program at the pool, but only when participants feel safe returning to the facility.

The hot tub and the sauna will not be open at present.

Although many facilities are in the process of reopening, Boot said a proposed ball season, scheduled to run from August to October, will not proceed.

She said the costs involved in preparing the sports fields for this short season were too high to justify renting it to the public.

