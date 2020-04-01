Summerland’s April 1 snow measurements above normal

Measurements taken at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake

The snow depth at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake is considerably higher than usual, according to figures from the municipality of Summerland.

The measurements were taken on April 1.

At Summerland Reservoir, the snow depth was 940 millimetres, or the equivalent of 300 millimetres of water.

This is 132 per cent of the historical average, measured over 57 years.

The March 1 measurement showed 900 millimetres and the Feb. 1 measurement showed a snow depth of 790 millimetres.

At Isintok Lake, the April 1 measurement was 790 millimetres, or the equivalent of 217 millimetres of water.

This is 127 per cent of the historical average, measured over 56 years.

On March 1, the snow depth at Isintok Lake was 670 millimetres and on Feb. 1, it was 520 millimetres.

Earlier this year, a report from B.C.’s River Forecast Centre suggested the above normal snow pack in the area could lead to a higher likelihood of spring flooding.

Communities in the Okanagan Valley and surrounding areas have been hit with flooding in 2017 and 2018.

