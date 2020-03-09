Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

Total number of permits so far this year considerably lower than in same period of 2019

CONSTRUCTION WORK Construction in Summerland continues with work on a downtown property. In February, a total of 12 building permits were issues, with a value of $1,347,000. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A total of 12 building permits, with a value of $1,347,000 were issued in February in Summerland, according to statistics provided by the municipality’s planning department.

The permits included two engineered buildings, worth $450,000 and one single family home, worth $330,000.

Two mobile home permits, with a value of $175,000 were issued, and one permit for a carriage home worth $250,000 was issued.

Other permits include one residential addition or access worth $75,000, one swimming pool worth $43,000, one farm or agricultural building worth $24,000, one permit for a sign and two demolition permits.

The number and value of permits issued this year is considerably lower than last February, when the municipality issued 23 permits with a value of $3,124,000.

So far this year, the municipality has issued a total of 21 permits with a total value of $3,484,000.

By comparison, in January and February of 2019, Summerland had issued 40 permits with a total value of $4,532,800.

