Sunny weather has returned to the Okanagan Shuswap. (Black Press file photo)

Sun returns to the Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting more sunshine

Mostly sunny skies have returned to the Okanagan-Shuswap region for Sunday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for much the region with winds picking up in the afternoon.

Penticton: High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Kelowna: High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Vernon: High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Shuswap: High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..Partly cloudy. Low 10.

Monday..Cloudy. High 23. UV index 5 or moderate.

 

Previous story
Goat yoga: meditation with a cuddly twist at Okanagan farm

Just Posted

Local musician and model hopes to be Maxim Magazine’s next covergirl

She has won four rounds already and is currently in the semi-finals

Salmon Arm scout group receives $1,000 donation from Walmart

The money will go towards buying new tents for the campers

Salmon Arm teen takes enthusiastic action on climate change

Mirella Project inspires others to create a town, then world, with a sustainable future

Hot summer of concerts in store for Salmon Arm

Live music abounds with Wednesday on the Wharf, Downtown Live, Roots and Blues

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

Goat yoga: meditation with a cuddly twist at Okanagan farm

The summer time goat yoga classes resume at Jeff and Cindy Campbell’s Green Mountain Road farm

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Shaughnessy created the Summerland Development Company

Initiatives made Summerland the most prosperous community in the Okanagan by 1909

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Most Read