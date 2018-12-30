Photo by @arnoldlimvisuals

Sunny skies close 2018 in the Okanagan

A glimpse into the forecast for end of 2018, start of 2019

Sunshine will accompany the last few hours of 2018 in the Okanagan before giving way to a cloud-filled start to the new year.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -6 C in Penticton tonight, Sunday, Dec. 30, before Monday brings sun and a high of -1 C. Kelowna and Vernon will see similar conditions albeit with a cooler high of -5 C for the last day of the year.

Following a transitional mix of sun and cloud at -1 C across the region Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 is forecast to launch with clouds Wednesday afternoon followed by periods of snow continuing through to Thursday night only to give way to a cloudy first weekend of 2019.

Related: Accidents near Enderby follow snowfall

Related: Snowfall dumps on Okanagan

Salmon Arm, meanwhile, is expected to see clouds and snow before the year ends. Monday will bring a high of -2 C and a mix of sun and cloud during the day followed by a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Environment Canada calls for -2 C and clouds Tuesday, followed by a chance of flurries Wednesday.

Periods of snow and a chance of flurries will continue for Salmon Arm until Friday night.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jurors as conscripts: Four things to know if you’re called upon

Just Posted

In Photos: Our top pics of 2018

The Observer team shares favourite photos and memorable moments of the year gone by

Sunny skies close 2018 in the Okanagan

A glimpse into the forecast for end of 2018, start of 2019

Accidents near Enderby follow snowfall

No injuries reported in either minor accident

Tip from the public leads Salmon Arm RCMP to arrest wanted man

41-year-old Jason Ross Cameron was arrested without incident.

Salmon Arm Arts Centre looks to up WOW factor

Additional funding will go towards popular Wednesday on the Wharf concert series

Top videos for 2018: Okanagan floods

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

VIDEO: Two seniors hit and killed by train in Lower Mainland

VIDEO: Mounties unclear why an elderly couple’s car was stopped on the rail tracks in Langley

B.C. lieutenant governor’s house avoids major damage in late-night fire

A fire at Government House in Victoria was caused by an overheated elevator motor.

Jurors as conscripts: Four things to know if you’re called upon

List stems from jury convicting man in the rape, beating death of a Calgary mother

The life and death of a BASE jumper

B.C. man writes five-page letter asking to be ‘put back into the air’ should he die

Big first period sends Canada to Spengler Cup final

Team Canada heads to finals early Monday morning

B.C. VIEWS: For 2019, wishful thinking replaces evidence

‘CleanBC’ recycled strategies and gestures don’t help environment

Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20

Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years

Most Read