Sunny skies close 2018 in the Okanagan

Sunshine will accompany the last few hours of 2018 in the Okanagan before giving way to a cloud-filled start to the new year.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -6 C in Penticton tonight, Sunday, Dec. 30, before Monday brings sun and a high of -1 C. Kelowna and Vernon will see similar conditions albeit with a cooler high of -5 C for the last day of the year.

Following a transitional mix of sun and cloud at -1 C across the region Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 is forecast to launch with clouds Wednesday afternoon followed by periods of snow continuing through to Thursday night only to give way to a cloudy first weekend of 2019.

Salmon Arm, meanwhile, is expected to see clouds and snow before the year ends. Monday will bring a high of -2 C and a mix of sun and cloud during the day followed by a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Environment Canada calls for -2 C and clouds Tuesday, followed by a chance of flurries Wednesday.

Periods of snow and a chance of flurries will continue for Salmon Arm until Friday night.

