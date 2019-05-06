Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

With the exception of a chance of showers overnight Monday Environment Canada is calling for summer-like conditions throughout this week throughout much of the Okanagan.
Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 22C and a low of eight and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
The rest of the week they are calling for nothing but sunshine with the thermometer reaching a high of 28 on Friday.
Lows for the week will hover around the 10 and 11 mark after Monday.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.