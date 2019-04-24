Sunshine Foundation DreamLift trip won’t take off from Kelowna, fundraiser cancelled

Papa John’s ‘Dreams for Kids Day’ fundraiser to be rebranded

The DreamLift trip that has sent a plane full of sick or physically challenged Okanagan kids to DisneyLand from Kelowna won’t be taking off this year, and in turn the fundraiser in its name is being cancelled.

“We are excited that the Sunshine DreamLift program will depart from Vancouver this winter and the program will continue to move across the country in the years to come as we have historically completed for the past 32 years. We are excited to grant customized dreams to three children in the Okanagan valley this year, and five more in the near future,” Nancy Sutherland, CEO of The Sunshine Foundation of Canada said in a press release.

“We appreciate the support that Papa John’s and the community has provided through the Dreams for Kids Day event and other fund raising and look forward to the community’s continued support in helping us to change lives.”

READ MORE: 30 YEARS OF MAKING DREAMS COME TRUE

The Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day fundraising event that has taken place the last Wednesday in April for the past four years will not be held this year and will be rebranding for 2020. In the coming year, Papa John’s plans to support the community with an event to raise funds for a yet to be chosen local charity.

“Our Team is committed to giving back and we will take the next year to work with our partners to pull it all together,” shares Geoff Linquist, owner of the Kelowna and West Kelowna locations.

“Our giving mandate has always been to have the funds directly benefit our local community and supporting Sunshine Dream Programs was fitting when the DreamLift program was planned for Kelowna. We have been proud of our part in bringing individual Sunshine Dreams to local kids over the past four years and look forward to what the future holds for the event.”

The fundraiser was once the domain of Wendy’s, though changed ownership altered its path four years ago.

READ MORE: KIDS PREPARE FOR A DISNEY ADVENTURE

