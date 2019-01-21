Super blood wolf moon fills Okanagan skies, to photographers’ delight

Photographers from the North Okanagan to the South were busy Sunday night as they took advantage of a rare chance to capture a rare “super blood wolf moon” in the skies over North America.

On Jan. 20, the moon moved into the Earth’s shadow as they both lined up with the sun, a phenomenon that won’t occur again until 2021. It was also the first super moon of 2019, when the moon is closer to the Earth, making it appear larger and brighter.

The whole event took place over three hours, with the moon completely bathed in the Earth’s shadow for about an hour.

Do you have photos to share of the eclipse? Send them to editor@pentictonwesternnews.com or your local Black Press paper!