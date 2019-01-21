Super blood wolf moon fills Okanagan skies, to photographers’ delight

Photographers from the North Okanagan to the South were busy Sunday night as they took advantage of a rare chance to capture a rare “super blood wolf moon” in the skies over North America.

Related: Glimpse of the ‘super blood wolf moon’

On Jan. 20, the moon moved into the Earth’s shadow as they both lined up with the sun, a phenomenon that won’t occur again until 2021. It was also the first super moon of 2019, when the moon is closer to the Earth, making it appear larger and brighter.

The whole event took place over three hours, with the moon completely bathed in the Earth’s shadow for about an hour.

Do you have photos to share of the eclipse? Send them to editor@pentictonwesternnews.com or your local Black Press paper!

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The Super Wolf Blood Moon, so called because it is a full moon in January which orbits unusually close to the earth and coincides with a full lunar eclipse rises over Blind Bay on Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Jan. 20. Jim Eliot/Salmon Arm Observer
Western News reader Meghann Fletcher captured this great series of the moon heading into a full lunar eclipse on Sunday night. Meghann Fletcher photo
The Earth’s shadow starts to cover the moon as the sun, Earth and Moon come into perfect alignment, a situation that won’t reoccur until 2021. Jim Eliot/Salmon Arm Observer
The moon takes on an orange hue shortly after reaching full eclipse on Sunday, Jan. 20. Jim Eliot/Salmon Arm Observer
A super blood wolf moon looms above Vernon You can imagine what early people’s were thinking as they watched the moon slowly be enveloped in shadow, then show up red, lit only by light refracted through the earth’s atmosphere. Parker Crook/Morning Star
Dan McClelland used his telescope to magnify the moon through his cell phone. (Dan McClelland photo)
Randi Buerfeind snapped this photo in the Vernon area. Randi Buerfeind photo
Shawn Berglund caught a glimpse of the super blood wolf moon in the North Okanagan Sunday, Jan. 21. Shawn Berglund photo
Brandi Starr Ackeral caught the moon just as a stich of white appeared almost blue against the super blood wolf moon. Brandi Starr Ackeral photo

Previous story
Doug Ford says the Liberals’ carbon tax will plunge Canada into recession
Next story
UPDATE: Vernon serial arsonist sentencing delayed

Just Posted

Super blood wolf moon fills Okanagan skies, to photographers’ delight

Photographers had a rare chance Sunday to capture a rare lunar eclipse

Video: Snow Pitch Tournament a home run

Teams competed for softball supremacy on the snow-covered Finlayson Park ball diamonds

UPDATE: Vernon serial arsonist sentencing delayed

The sentencing hearing for William Munton contiunes at 2 p.m. Friday in Vernon Supreme Court

Okanagan Military Tattoo returns

Performances July 28 and July 28

Update: Proposed medical building in Sicamous to be called Shuswap Healing Centre

The District of Sicamous is applying for $6 million in grant funding to go towards the project

2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America

Doug Ford says the Liberals’ carbon tax will plunge Canada into recession

The Ontario premier said there are already warning signs of difficult economic times ahead

Kamloops video rental store robbed for second time in 8 days

Movie Mart was robbed on Jan. 11 and held up again on Saturday afternoon under very similar circumstances

Kamala Harris opens U.S. presidential bid in challenge to Trump

The 54-year old portrayed herself as a fighter for justice, decency and equality in a video distributed by her campaign

B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Union officials say Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby have not ruled out the possibility of a public inquiry

Woman offers luxury Alberta home for just $25 and a flair for the written word

Alla Wagner ran into health problems, which forced her to list the 5,000-square-foot estate at market value

46% of Canadians $200 or less away from financial insolvency: poll

45% cent of those surveyed say they will need to go further into debt to pay their living and family expenses

Huawei not only firm that could build Canada’s eventual 5G networks: Goodale

Meng’s December arrest has infuriated China

World economy forecast to slow in 2019 amid trade tensions

For Canada, the IMF’s estimate for growth in 2019 was 1.9 per cent, down from expected global growth of 3.5 per cent

Most Read