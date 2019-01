Super blood wolf moon fills Okanagan skies, to photographers’ delight

Photographers from the North Okanagan to the South were busy Sunday night as they took advantage of a rare chance to capture a rare “super blood wolf moon” in the skies over North America.

On Jan. 20, the moon moved into the Earth’s shadow as they both lined up with the sun, a phenomenon that won’t occur again until 2021. It was also the first super moon of 2019, when the moon is closer to the Earth, making it appear larger and brighter.

The whole event took place over three hours, with the moon completely bathed in the Earth’s shadow for about an hour.

Do you have photos to share of the eclipse? Send them to editor@pentictonwesternnews.com or your local Black Press paper!

The Super Wolf Blood Moon, so called because it is a full moon in January which orbits unusually close to the earth and coincides with a full lunar eclipse rises over Blind Bay on Shuswap Lake on Sunday, Jan. 20. Jim Eliot/Salmon Arm Observer Western News reader Meghann Fletcher captured this great series of the moon heading into a full lunar eclipse on Sunday night. Meghann Fletcher photo The Earth’s shadow starts to cover the moon as the sun, Earth and Moon come into perfect alignment, a situation that won’t reoccur until 2021. Jim Eliot/Salmon Arm Observer The moon takes on an orange hue shortly after reaching full eclipse on Sunday, Jan. 20. Jim Eliot/Salmon Arm Observer A super blood wolf moon looms above Vernon You can imagine what early people’s were thinking as they watched the moon slowly be enveloped in shadow, then show up red, lit only by light refracted through the earth’s atmosphere. Parker Crook/Morning Star Dan McClelland used his telescope to magnify the moon through his cell phone. (Dan McClelland photo) Randi Buerfeind snapped this photo in the Vernon area. Randi Buerfeind photo Shawn Berglund caught a glimpse of the super blood wolf moon in the North Okanagan Sunday, Jan. 21. Shawn Berglund photo Brandi Starr Ackeral caught the moon just as a stich of white appeared almost blue against the super blood wolf moon. Brandi Starr Ackeral photo

