Support floods in for elderly woman beaten in West Kelowna

A man has been charged with attempted murder, and a GoFundMe has been started

West Kelowna residents, and residents from the Okanagan, are showing their support to the 79-year-old woman who was found beaten near Westside Road on April 29.

A GoFundMe has been started by Lori Flamand-Rapp to help the victim of the attack, identified in the GoFundMe page as Ellie Holmes.

Kevin Lee Barret, 60, has since been charged with attempted murder.

“I am trying to make this new transition in Ellie life a little easier on her as Ellie will not be able to work (Why should she at this age),” said Flamand-Rapp on the fundraiser’s page.

Flamand-Rapp said that she’s the office manager at Westview Village mobile home park, where Holmes is said to live. She said that they should really call her “Amazing Ellie” and that Holmes brightens her day when Holmes tells her life stories.

Just over $1,200 has been raised in less than 24 hours on the GoFundMe page.

