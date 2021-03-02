Jason Haskett and Rachel Williams celebrated one year off the streets in July 2020 thanks to finding a home at My Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Jason Haskett and Rachel Williams celebrated one year off the streets in July 2020 thanks to finding a home at My Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Supportive housing gives former homeless Okanagan couple hope

‘This building has helped us become stable and without it we’d probably still be out in the streets’

Wondering where they were going to sleep at night was a daily struggle for Rachel Williams and Jason Haskett.

Addicted to drugs and living in and out of shelters is a not-too-distant memory for the couple.

But that basic need, housing, is no longer a concern, thanks to My Place. Williams and Haskett were some of the first to call the supportive housing apartment home, when it first opened in July 2019.

“It’s nice to be able to rest your head in a nice warm place,” said Haskett.

Both in their 40s, the pair have stuck together through some tough years. That’s all they really had when they hit rock bottom and their addictions saw them lose their home and almost all their worldly possessions.

But not having to worry about where they are going to spend the nights has allowed them to focus on getting better.

“This building has helped us become stable and without it, we’d probably still be out in the streets,” Haskett said. “We’d be a lot worse off.”

Thanks to My Place, the couple has been able to get control of their addictions. While they still use, they aren’t spending all their money on drugs. And they aren’t spending their time stealing and trying to get money for drugs. Instead, they are volunteering their time helping others — whether it’s handing out water in the heat of summer to other people living on the street, cleaning up needles or volunteering at the Overdose Prevention Site.

“We’re trying to get our lives back together because we’ve hit rock bottom,” Haskett said. “I’ve been down this road a little too long, more than I want to be. I want to straighten up I want to travel with her, I want to do something with our lives.”

It’s given them joy, purpose and support.

That’s exactly what the 50-unit housing project aims to do. And efforts are building to construct the second phase of My Place, which will double the number of supportive housing beds in the community.

But that was recently threatened by a motion from Vernon Coun. Scott Anderson, who had requested a moratorium on future projects.

Anderson has since withdrawn his request, which also called for a third-party audit of all BC Housing funded projects in Vernon, on the basis that it was “too broad” of a motion and “unfortunately included BC Housing initiatives that I’m in favour of,” Anderson said in a follow-up statement Feb. 22.

The withdrawal was welcome news to staff at Turning Points Collaborative Society, which operates My Place.

READ MORE: Vernon councillor to ‘refocus’ too broad housing audit motion

“We believe that any disruption of the supportive housing projects in our city will put vulnerable lives at risk, put more people on the streets or in parks, and cause further outcry from the community,” the society said.

Anderson’s original motion prompted a flurry of support for Turning Points on social media sites, on community forums and to Vernon city council.

While Anderson withdrew his motion, he warned it would return “more focused” at a later date.

With a vacancy rate of one per cent in Vernon, Turning Points said now is not the time to disrupt the progress being made to help people put a roof over their head.

“On top of that, we are in the middle of a pandemic as well as a deadly opioid crisis. There is more need than ever in our community for supportive housing, as well as the continuum of services that follow,” the agency said.

Addiction treatment, harm reduction services, mental and physical health supports, a community support worker, employment services, and a healthy peer network were given to the 56 people who first called My Place home and all those who continue to.

“Of course measuring success for individual human beings is determined on a case-by-case basis, but without a doubt, lives have been saved,” Turning Points said.

Surrounding neighbours have been supportive of My Place. In a survey conducted by Turning Points in June of 2020, 98 per cent of area residents and businesses stated they would support more supportive housing in the community, and 70 per cent stated that the neighbourhood had improved.

There are currently two additional supportive housing projects in motion with BC Housing, each of which would create 25-30 jobs.

READ MORE: Housing audit would derail process

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

homeless housingHomelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police seek witnesses after man threatens to set tent ablaze with woman, dog inside
Next story
Snow smashes through bedroom wall at Big White

Just Posted

Salmon Arm City Hall and Law Courts. (File photo)
Column: Balancing needs and wants in Salmon Arm’s $32 million budget

Council Report by Mayor Alan Harrison

Amanda Eastwood, Community Connections Coordinator with Shuswap Immigrant Services Society, said the society has received reports of racist comments and actions in Salmon Arm and is working on education, other ways to combat the issue. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Working to counter racism in Salmon Arm, Shuswap

Shuswap Immigration Services Society gathers reports on racism in community, looks at remedies

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Shuswap Youth Launch Team members Claire Waite, Abbigail Paetsch, Mikayla Wilkinson, Brynn Gowen and Caillie Hay-Vicars pause for a picture on the day of the Shuswap Youth Launch interactive event, Thursday, Feb. 25. (Contributed)
Shuswap Youth Launch team over the moon with success of interactive event

Salmon Arm youth team invited to apply for $100,000 grant

City council passed resolution in support of an expansion of the licence area at Salmon Arm’s Marionette Winery for the inclusion of a lounge area. (Marionette Winery/Facebook)
City opts out of public hearing for lounge addition at Salmon Arm winery

Marionette Winery expanding licence area to host small gatherings

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Landmark Human Rights Decision: Francis v. BC Ministry of Justice

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

(Black Press file photo)
Homicide team to look into death of 11-year-old Agassiz boy

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Most B.C. adults could get their first COVID vaccine shot by July: health officials

Second doses will be delayed by up to four months

A publicly accessible defibrillator as well as naloxone and first aid kits are included in a stand that has been installed at Crescent Beach. It is one of two planned for the South Surrey neighbourhood as St. John Ambulance works to install 1,000 of the life-saving devices around the province. (Contributed photo)
St. John Ambulance aims to install 1,000 publicly accessible AEDs across B.C.

Sponsors sought for stands that cost about $8,000 to equip and install

Theodore, Alvin and Simon were found abandoned by a community mailbox, the Vernon BC SPCA said March 1. Now, they're looking for their forever home. (Facebook)
3 guinea pigs found abandoned near Vernon mailbox

Alvin and the pigs are up for adoption through Vernon’s BC SPCA

Left: Oakland County Jail. Right: Canuck Todd Bertuzzi on November 2, 2005. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Vancouver Canuck Todd Bertuzzi arrested for suspected DUI: report

The Canadian winger had a complicated history in the NHL

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Gary Leck, Facebook
Snow smashes through bedroom wall at Big White

Heavy snow fell from a roof on Monday afternoon crashing through a home

Most Read