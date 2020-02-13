The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on January 16, 2020. The Supreme Court of Canada will revisit the decisions of courts in British Columbia and Ontario that said the federal law allowing prolonged solitary confinement in prison was unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeals on solitary confinement

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties group

The Supreme Court of Canada will revisit the decisions of courts in British Columbia and Ontario that said the federal law allowing prolonged solitary confinement in prison was unconstitutional.

In a pair of rulings today, the high court agreed to jointly hear the federal government’s challenges of the provincial appeal-court decisions.

The Supreme Court also said it would hear cross-appeals from civil liberties groups in each case that argue the provincial decisions didn’t go far enough.

Although it contested the appeal-court decisions, the federal government brought in new legislation it said would end the practice of segregating prisoners who pose risks to security or themselves.

Human-rights organizations have criticized the changes as a cosmetic rebranding with insufficient safeguards.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons today for agreeing to hear the cases.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian research officials return from Geneva with plan to tackle coronavirus

Just Posted

Shuswap shutterbug enjoys international company of fellow bird enthusiasts

Blind Bay’s Ron Banville frequents Salmon Arm’s wharf for colourful avian images

Net cast for musical acts to play Salmon Arm concert series

Wednesday on the Wharf seeks to entice wide range of musical styles

Update: Drivers from Vernon and Armstrong injured in Highway 97B collision

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for witnesses to Feb. 11 incident

Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby receives gift of warmth and comfort

Shuswap Quilters’ Guild present special quilt to Sydney Campbell

Recognized for their part in preserving the past in Salmon Arm

Heritage commission presents awards for heritage conservation of local buildings

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

Morning Start: Who’s afraid of the number 13?

Your morning start for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Truck rolls off embankment, lands near North Okanagan home

Extent of injuries, if any, unknown at this time

Report of man approaching children in Oliver prompts RCMP investigation

The man allegedly stopped his vehicle and asked the children if they would like to see his puppy.

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Support stays on track for Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports

Thrive Real Estate gets behind Carter Classic

Most Read