The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 10, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court sets rules on arrests in case of detained Ontario protester

The unanimous decision says such an arrest is not justifiable

The Supreme Court of Canada says police don’t have the power to arrest anyone acting lawfully simply to prevent a possible outbreak of violence or disorder.

The unanimous decision says such an arrest is not justifiable in cases where someone has not and is not about to commit an offence, and there are less intrusive means available to police to keep the peace.

Today’s ruling stems from a case when Ontario police arrested Randy Fleming at a counter-protest over an Indigenous land dispute in 2009, even though he had not committed any offence.

Fleming successfully argued at trial that police unlawfully detained him, used excessive force and violated his charter right to free expression.

The Ontario Court of Appeal subsequently ruled that police had the power to arrest Fleming, but ordered a new trial on the question of whether excessive force had been used.

In the ruling today, the Supreme Court upholds the original trial judge’s decision, concluding Fleming’s arrest was not authorized and there was no justification for ordering a new trial.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters
Next story
Thousands protest mask ban as HK leader toughens stance

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

Video celebrates the life and achievements of the Shuswap’s Mr. Hockey

Sicamous residents feel violated following string of property crimes

Incidents of trespassing, theft from vehicles, break and enter spur talk of vigilantism

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Speed limit reduction denied on South Shuswap road

Petitioners will be monitoring, hoping drivers respect unofficial 40 km/h speed limit

Salmon Arm city staff agreeable to cell tower proposed for Canoe

Rogers Communications plans to install 20-metre tower by parking lot near mill

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Morning Start: World Teachers’ Day, Sputnik 1 and Okanagan fall weather

Your morning start for Friday, October 4

High school volleyball rankings have Okanagan teams on the rise

Kelowna Secondary, Mt. Boucherie, George Elliot remain in top 5, Penticton moving up

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Vernon sisters turn t-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusable bags

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

Most Read