Surprise clean up of abandoned, burned out vehicles up Carmi in Penticton

Several Penticton businesses got together to clean up a burned-out motorhome, trailer and more at Carmi rec trails parking lot. (Neda Joss photo)Several Penticton businesses got together to clean up a burned-out motorhome, trailer and more at Carmi rec trails parking lot. (Neda Joss photo)
Several Penticton businesses got together to clean up a burned-out motorhome, trailer and more at Carmi rec trails parking lot. (Neda Joss photo)Several Penticton businesses got together to clean up a burned-out motorhome, trailer and more at Carmi rec trails parking lot. (Neda Joss photo)
Several Penticton businesses got together to clean up a burned-out motorhome, trailer and more at Carmi rec trails parking lot. (John McDaniel photo)Several Penticton businesses got together to clean up a burned-out motorhome, trailer and more at Carmi rec trails parking lot. (John McDaniel photo)

A group of volunteers came together with a crane, mini-excavator, flatbed trucks and many other tools for a surprise clean-up of a burned-out trailer, motorhome and car that had been abandoned at the Carmi Rec Trail parking lot in Penticton.

“Huge shout out to volunteers from G Little Electric, Barry Beecroft Fuel, TAP Contracting and Resurface Solutions for cleaning up the Carmi Recreation Trails parking lot,” wrote the Carmi Rec Trails group on Facebook. “Amazing people.”

The Carmi Rec Trail volunteer group had planned a clean-up of the parking lot on May 15, but this group of volunteers came and saved the day on Sunday (today), said Neda Joss of Carmi Rec Trails.

“They managed to haul out the burned trailer, motorhome and car on flatbed trucks and took it to Action Steel. They managed to haul out a dump of wood ends and various garbage. Thank you so much for being stewards of the land,” Joss posted to Facebook.

“We have been trying to get these recreation vehicles removed since last summer. The trailer was 27 feet long. The motor home was very similar in length. The trailer was brought up last summer by a squatter who vacated and left it. I don’t know the story behind the motor home but it was burned around the same time the trailer was in late fall,” said Foss.

There was also an abandoned car that was removed.

There is no provincial funding or service to remove these abandoned trailers. Removal is dependent on volunteers such as those who came up on Sunday, said Joss.

Removal is one challenge. The other is trying to find somewhere to deposit the vehicles.

Steel frames can’t go to the landfill and can only go to a salvage company. The landfill will take the general refuse but it needs to be sorted and recycled.

“We are fortunate, and grateful, that RDOS is in support of illegal dump cleanups and waives tipping fees. This is huge considering that this illegal dumpsite was not in RDOS jurisdiction but on Crown land. This particular area is a constant cleanup area because of its close location to town and easy access for such [dumping] activities,” Foss said.

The volunteer group said the area has always been a dumping ground and a popular spot for squatters. There are some squatters in various parts of the forested Crown land.

“We have no problem with squatters as long as they clean up after themselves. We had one woman here who left her camp spotless,” she said.

READ ALSO: Piece of sculpture stolen from Okanagan Lake promenade

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Time is now for military to finally make real progress on sex misconduct, Arbour says
Next story
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors captain Elan Bar Lev Wise (right) tries to avoid the stick check of Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Julian Recine during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, May 2, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks win third straight, 4-1 over West Kelowna

Victory moves Salmon Arm to within one point of Vernon Vipers in BCHL pod play, each team has three games left

Neskonlith band councillor Cora Anthony, councillor and knowledge keeper Louis Thomas and Adams Lake band councillor Gina Johnny raise the Secwepemculecw flag on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the School District 83 District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Flag raising at School District 83 building recognizes Secwépemc territory

Ceremony took place at District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm

For more than a year, Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road resident Sylvia Lindgren has been trying to find out from the province if and when it would be repairing an eroding section of the well used road along Shuswap Lake. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finally receives timeline for repair of erosion along lakeside road

Sylvia Lindgren tried for more than a year to get an answer from transportation ministry

Studying sciences at Okanagan College has paid off for Jacqueline Barnett (left) and Stacey Sakakibara. (Okanagan College photos)
Starting in science boosts Okanagan College alumni to success

Jacqueline Barnett and Stacey Sakakibara enjoying successes of studying science programs

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Cameron Recchi has a seat on top of Vernon Vipers goalie James Porter Jr. as he reaches for a loose puck with Vernon defenceman Ayden Third moving in to help out his netminder during Salmon Arm’s 6-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Saturday, May 1, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slam Vernon Vipers

Vernon starts and finishes scoring, but Salmon Arm scores six straight in between in 6-2 BCHL thumping at Kal Tire Place

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be offered to adults 30+, NACI says

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Heavy police presence at Rutland home on Sunday. (Tammy Kasper/Contributed)
Reports of woman held against will cause large police response in Kelowna

RCMP spent much of Sunday at a home on Prior Road N in Rutland

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

The 2021 Funtastic Slo-Pitch tournament has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second straight year. But, in its absence, the board of directors is going ahead with a raffle to raise funds to continue its community grant program. (Tobias Frederiksen - Morning Star file)
Plug pulled on Vernon’s Funtastic once more

Raffle goes ahead despite cancellation to continue support of local sports projects, non-profits

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Vernon youth assault under investigation

A member of the public reported a youth injured after an assault Saturday

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

BC Housing is building a four-storey, 54 unit supportive housing on an empty site it purchased on Skaha Lake Road. They plan to model it after the existing Burdock House on Winnipeg Street. (Rendering from BC Housing)
Penticton wants guidelines for where homeless housing should and shouldn’t go

BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is on the no-go list to be discussed at Monday’s meeting

Several Penticton businesses got together to clean up a burned-out motorhome, trailer and more at Carmi rec trails parking lot. (Neda Joss photo)
Surprise clean up of abandoned, burned out vehicles up Carmi in Penticton

Group of local businesses brought in a crane and flatbeds to haul away motorhome, trailer, car

Most Read