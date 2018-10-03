Board of trade wants B.C. election referendum postponed as people try to understand it

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling on the provincial government to put the brakes on the elections reform referendum so its members can have more time to study its impacts.

“Our members who participated in our survey on electoral reform made it very clear that they would prefer to have more time to study the various options,” Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, stated in a press release Tuesday, shortly after the amendment act was tabled in the BC Legislature in Victoria.

The board “represents over 6,000 business contacts represented by 2,600 business members,” she noted.

The province is set to have a referendum by mail, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, on what voting system should be used for provincial elections and registered voters are expected to receive voting packages in the mail from Election BC between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2.

READ ALSO: NDP would ask B.C. to confirm new electoral reform choice in 2nd referendum

The referendum will ask voters if B.C. should stick with the current “first past the post” system or move to proportional representation, and if proportional representation, should it be dual member, mixed member or rural urban. More information can be found on the Elections BC website under “What are we voting on?”

“We also implemented a survey to those who participated in a very informative Surrey Board of Trade Hot Topic Dialogue,” Huberman said, “and they are still asking for more time. Simply put, many don’t understand the various options and their implications or economic benefits.”

Huberman said many respondents to both surveys “strongly asked” for the referendum to be postponed because they want clear examples of what each option looks like.

“Being told that an option will have so many MLAs or another option will transfer votes does not provide a concise or tangible example that would be useful for those trying to figure it all out.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Three hospitalized after collision on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm
Next story
Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Just Posted

Salmon Symposium focuses on practical solutions

First Nations, other experts share strategies for saving fish

Retiring farewell for Interior Health CEO

Chris Mazurkewich attends final IH board meeting

Red Dress Walk honours, remembers missing North Okanagan women

Walk starts at 11 a.m. in downtown Enderby Thursday, Oct. 4

Update: Three hospitalized after collision on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

A multi vehicle accident took place near the highway’s intersection with 30th Street NE

Snowfall continues for Trans Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Potential for additional 5-10 cm of snow which will total 30 cm over past few days

Your morning news in 90

Check out the top headlines in the Okanagan- Shuswap for Oct. 3, 2019

Child abuse victims may carry ‘molecular scars’ for life: UBC, Harvard study

Researchers think signs of trauma might even be passed onto next generation

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

LNG can help B.C. prepare for future energy sources, prof says

The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas

B.C. theatre company’s poster censored by Facebook

The Okanagan theatre company had a poster unceremoniously removed from Facebook

B.C. introduces poverty reduction plan to cut child poverty by 50 per cent

Poverty Reduction Minister said an estimated 678,000 people are living in poverty in B.C.

Suspect wanted after toonies fraud costs B.C. banks $30,000

Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May

NHL is moving forward with Seattle expansion bid

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the Board of Governors’ executive committee recommended proceeding with Seattle’s expansion application

USMCA writes new continental rules around online content, experts say

Digital policy expert Michael Geist said such safe harbour rules haven’t been part of the Canadian landscape

Most Read