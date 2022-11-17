A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist

Surrey RCMP say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was arrested with help of FBI

A Surrey man has been charged with threatening an American journalist online.

Police say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was charged on Nov. 10 with “five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media.”

Surrey RCMP say Sullivan allegedly used YouTube and Twitter to send the threats but won’t confirm what they said or how they were delivered.

Police also won’t confirm which journalist was threatened or why but CBC has reported that the threats were sent to prominent CNN anchor Erin Burnett and staff at CNN headquarters in New York.

Police say Sullivan was arrested at his home on July 10 after he was identified as the suspect in June. Police say RCMP worked on this case with U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

Sullivan was released from custody while awaiting his next court appearance later this month.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Early-morning wildfire broke out on Limbert Mountain near Agassiz
Next story
Federal government still strongly encourages people to use masks while travelling

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks Junior A Hockey Team have been a tenant of the Shaw Centre since 2001. (File photo)
Council approves 5-year contract with Salmon Arm Silverbacks on heels of 1-year deal

S’wichcraft Catering food truck owner Erik Juárez and business partner Vanessa Stonehouse pause for a quick pic before getting back to making meals for a hungry Saturday morning crowd in May 2021. (File photo)
Catering business’ use of Salmon Arm’s Little Mountain Field House kitchen OK’d

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

A boat is cleaned off at one of B.C.'s watercraft inspection stations in 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap group asks B.C. government for more resources to keep invasive mussels out of province