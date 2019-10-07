While cock fighting is a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu, India, that is not the case in Canada. BC SPCA executed a warrant at a Surrey property Saturday on suspicion of animal fighting. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

The BC SPCA is investigating a Cloverdale property in connection with suspected cock fighting, officials have confirmed.

Spokesperson Melissa Shaw said a search warrant was executed Saturday (Oct.5) on a property near 166 Street and 50 Avenue.

“The warrant was obtained as there was suspicion that an offence under (two sections) of the Criminal Code that deals with animal fighting, more specifically in this case, cock fighting,” Shaw told Peace Arch News by email Monday.

Shaw said the two Criminal Code sections (445.1(1)(b) and 447) have recently been expanded “to include it being an offence to aid, assist, promote, arrange, receive money for, or take part in the fighting or baiting of birds.”

The section also makes it an offence to train, transport or breed birds for the purpose of fighting or baiting birds, she added.

Sec. 447 “continues to make it an offence to build, make or maintain, keep or allow an arena for the purpose of animal fighting on a property a person owns or occupies.”

Shaw said no birds were seized during the search-warrant execution, “but we did seize evidence from the property and are currently processing this to determine if an offence has been committed.”

It is too early to identify individuals or any recommended charges, she added.

Previous story
Expect minor delays on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm today

Just Posted

Update: Train and SUV collide in Canoe, driver flees

CP Rail confirms the crew of the train was not injured

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

Sicamous Eagles pull off win in Osoyoos, lose to Knights

Although they won an earlier meeting, the Eagles could not repeat the feat in Armstrong.

Popular Margaret Falls Trail in the Shuswap reopens

The trail was badly damaged by a landslide in 2017.

Word on the street: Do you have any concerns with the B.C. government moving ahead with legislation to end Daylight Saving time?

In September, the B.C. government brought British Columbians a step closer to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

Okanagan pharmacy co-workers $500,000 richer

Pharmacy staff almost didn’t believe all the extra zeros

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

RDOS signs transit agreements for South Okanagan

Agreements for Penticton to Kelowna route and West Bench service

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

Most Read