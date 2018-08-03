Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder loses licence

Tejwant Danjou had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

The Surrey man accused of killing a woman he knew while staying at the West Kelowna Best Western hotel last month has lost his livelihood.

Tejwant Danjou, who is accused of second degree murder in the death of Rama Gauravarapu, had his real estate licence suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

“(The counsel) has suspended the real estate licences of Tejwant Danjou and Sutton Group Proact Realty. Effective immediately, Mr. Danjou and Sutton Group Proact Realty are prohibited from providing real estate services to, or on behalf of, any member of the public,” reads the order.

Among the list of restrictions on Danjou and Sutton Group Proact is a prohibition from withdrawing any funds out of a series of business-related accounts without the consent of the Real Estate Council.

At Danjou’s latest court appearance, his lawyer noted that they wanted to schedule a bail hearing in Supreme Court “as soon as possible,” but it is still pending.

READ MORE: CRIME SCENE TAPED OFF

Danjou, who marks his 69th birthday this year, has been in custody since being arrested earlier this week.

On the night of July 22, police were called to a hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road after a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said police discovered Gauravarapu when they arrived and arrested Danjou a short distance away.

A woman staying in a hotel room adjacent to where Gauravarapu was found said that paramedics worked on her for some time before she was taken to the scene and that many people on the second floor of the hotel were asked to stay put as evidence was collected.

Gauravarapu had been a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years. The branch was briefly closed the day her death was announced as her co-workers grieved.

Linteau said the two were known to each other, and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a close and personal or intimate relationship.

