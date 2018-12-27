Surveillance footage shows suspect in bank fire

A police officer speaks to passersby following an early morning fire Sunday, Aug. 12 that destroyed the RBC Royal Bank in Chase. (Rick Koch photo)

Police have released images from surveillance video of a male suspect responsible for the Aug. 12 fire at a Chase bank.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater says the video footage, recovered from the burned Royal Bank building at 746 Shuswap Ave., shows a male entered the bank foyer and “purposefully set fire to the ATM.”

Police received a report of the fire at 4:10 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2018. The fire department extinguished the blaze, which police determined to be suspicious in nature.

“A grey or silver hatchback, similar in style to a newer model Honda Civic, was observed leaving the area immediately after the blaze was set,” said Linklater. “Chase RCMP would like to speak with the occupants of the vehicle or anyone who may have information regarding this vehicle.”

The bank remains boarded up as a result of the fire and a subsequent motor-vehicle collision.

Firefighters said the Aug. 12 blaze originated in the bank’s entrance and spread into the structure, causing significant damage.

“There are a lot of structural components that need to be reinforced. Basically the whole bank will have to be rebuilt with all the smoke and water damage,” commented Chase Fire Chief Brian Lauzon after the fire.

On Sept. 30, the structure received sustained damage after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and drove into the bank. Police reported the driver was not impaired, and was charged with driving on the sidewalk.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase RCMP detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Footage from a Chase Royal Bank surveillance camera shows the suspect involved in the Aug. 12 ATM fire. (Photo contributed)

