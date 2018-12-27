Surveillance footage shows suspect in Chase bank fire

Chase RCMP release images from footage recovered from Royal Bank blaze.

  Dec. 27, 2018
Police have released images from surveillance video of a male suspect responsible for the Aug. 12 fire at a Chase bank.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater says the video footage, recovered from the burned Royal Bank building at 746 Shuswap Ave., shows a male entered the bank foyer and “purposefully set fire to the ATM.”

Police received a report of the fire at 4:10 a.m. on Aug. 12. the fire department extinguished the blaze, which police determined to be suspicious in nature.

“A grey or silver hatchback, similar in style to a newer model Honda Civic, was observed leaving the area immediately after the blaze was set,” said Linklater. “Chase RCMP would like to speak with the occupants of the vehicle or anyone who may have information regarding this vehicle.”

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase RCMP detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

