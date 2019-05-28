Survey: Salmon Arm students united on plastic bags, climate change

Youth council shows survey results to city council to help keep members informed

At the Monday, May 27 city council meeting held at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus, Jonah Hector and Griffin Wilchuk present a survey on community issues that the Salmon Arm Youth Council compiled. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Secondary students are concerned about climate change, don’t want to see the high school system changed and would like to see a new pool/gym and performing arts centre included in a new recreation centre.

These are just some of the results of a survey carried out by the Salmon Arm Youth Council.

Members Jonah Hector and Griffin Wilchuk presented the results to city council on Monday, May 28 at the council meeting held at the SAS Sullivan campus.

A total of 280 surveys were filled out.

In terms of climate change and how worried they are, 131 students said they are very concerned, 95 are concerned, 28 are neutral, 12 are not concerned and 12 responded, ‘not a problem.’

Students surveyed were highly in support of the city’s single use plastic bag ban, with 244 in support and 33 against.

Other questions tackled include safety at school and if Salmon Arm is an inclusive community.

The full survey with responses is listed below.

How worried are you about climate change?

• Not a Problem: 12

• Not Concerned: 12

• Neutral: 28

• Concerned: 95

• Very Concerned: 131

How would you like to see our High School system in Salmon Arm changed?

• No Change: 164

• 3 Schools with grades 7-12: 9

• 2 Schools with grades 7-10, 1 School grades 11-12: 29

• 2 Schools grades 9-12, 1 School grades 6-8: 33

• 2 Schools grade 6-9, 1 School 10-12: 39

Do you feel safe at school?

• Never: 8

• Sometimes: 28

• Often: 27

• Most of the Time: 118

• Everyday: 99

Do you agree with the statement that Salmon Arm is an inclusive (accepting) community?

• Strongly Disagree: 12

• Disagree: 46

• Neutral: 96

• Agree: 111

• Strongly Agree: 14

How do you feel about a new Recreation Center in Salmon Arm?

• Strongly Discourage: 6

• Discourage: 9

• Neutral: 115

• Encourage: 92

• Strongly Encourage: 58

What facilities would you like to see if there was a new Rec Center?

• No Change: 31

• New Pool: 37

• New Pool/Gym: 63

• New Pool/Gym and Performance Center: 104

• New Gym and Youth Center: 43

How would you rate your school experience?

• Hate it: 16

• Dislike it: 26

• Tolerate it: 104

• Like it: 112

• Love it: 20

Do you support a ban on single use plastic bags?

• Yes: 244

• No: 33

