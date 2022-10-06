Survey: Single-detached homes most desired for Sicamous

Pocket neighbourhoods, town homes and mixed-use (residential/commercial ) structures were among housing formats preferred by respondents to a housing strategy survey conducted by the District of Sicamous. (District of Sicamous image)

Single-detached homes are the main form of housing desired in Sicamous.

This was according to responses to a housing strategy survey conducted by the district in August.

At its Sept. 28 meeting, the district’s Planning and Development Committee received a snapshot of the results.

There were 256 responses to the survey, 25 per cent of which were seeking homes, and 60 per cent were full-time homeowners. The types of housing most respondents were interested in were single-detached homes, followed by pocket neighbourhoods, duplexes and town homes.

Respondents were in favour of having available a library of pre-approved, pre-stamped housing plans, as well as allowing infill in areas where it’s supported by the official community plan.

For the town centre, respondents favoured mixed use and live/work buildings (commercial below, residential above), as well as urban pocket neighbourhoods. Adjacent to the town centre, respondents favoured mixed use, urban townhouses and apartments. Along the highway/commercial corridor, preference was for mixed use, live/work and apartments.

The survey’s results inform a housing strategy being developed by the district that, according to the district housing committee chair, is close to being ready to go to council for adoption.

