Survey to help update evacuation plans for Shuswap communities

The CSRD wants to hear from the public about evacuation preparedness in their areas

The CSRD has issued a public survey to develop an updated emergency evacuation plan. (CSRD image)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is using a public survey to gather information to develop an updated evacuation plan for rural communities in the Shuswap.

The plan will cover Electoral Areas C, D, E and F, which encompass the north and south Shuswap communities, as well as Ranchero, Deep Creek, Falkland, Malakwa and the rural areas surrounding Sicamous.

Development of the plan has been contracted out to an independent firm specializing in emergency management. It is gathering information from the public through the online survey at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SEP-360ANALYSIS

The survey asks people to state what they think their role and responsibility is during an evacuation, what they need in an evacuation plan to help them respond to an emergency most effectively and how confident they are in their community’s ability to evacuate in a timely fashion.

It also asks if respondents are familiar with terminology such as evacuation order, evacuation alert and shelter in place.

Respondents are asked to identify any critical choke points or hazards in their communities which could hamper an evacuation.

Survey respondents are also asked what can be done to improve the ways evacuation notifications and other emergency messages are communicated.

The survey page also notes that those who wish to support emergency evacuation planning efforts by becoming a volunteer can contact the Shuswap Emergency program at 250-833-5927.

