The CSRD has issued a public survey to develop an updated emergency evacuation plan. (CSRD image)

Survey to help update evacuation plans for Shuswap communities

The CSRD wants to hear from the public about evacuation preparedness in their areas

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is using a public survey to gather information to develop an updated evacuation plan for rural communities in the Shuswap.

The plan will cover Electoral Areas C, D, E and F, which encompass the north and south Shuswap communities, as well as Ranchero, Deep Creek, Falkland, Malakwa and the rural areas surrounding Sicamous.

Read More: Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary shocked, saddened by death of teacher

Read More: Petition calls for regulation of cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake

Development of the plan has been contracted out to an independent firm specializing in emergency management. It is gathering information from the public through the online survey at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/SEP-360ANALYSIS

The survey asks people to state what they think their role and responsibility is during an evacuation, what they need in an evacuation plan to help them respond to an emergency most effectively and how confident they are in their community’s ability to evacuate in a timely fashion.

It also asks if respondents are familiar with terminology such as evacuation order, evacuation alert and shelter in place.

Respondents are asked to identify any critical choke points or hazards in their communities which could hamper an evacuation.

Read More: Salmon Arm martial arts school evicted along with assisted living facility

Read More: Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Survey respondents are also asked what can be done to improve the ways evacuation notifications and other emergency messages are communicated.

The survey page also notes that those who wish to support emergency evacuation planning efforts by becoming a volunteer can contact the Shuswap Emergency program at 250-833-5927.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard
Next story
B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

Just Posted

Survey to help update evacuation plans for Shuswap communities

The CSRD wants to hear from the public about evacuation preparedness in their areas

Salmon Arm council to lobby for highway improvements, police officers and more

Mayor and councillors to have the ear of provincial politicians at UBCM convention

Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary shocked, saddened by death of teacher

Well-loved Grade 4 teacher passed away suddenly over weekend

Petition calls for regulation of cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake

Public call for tighter controls on the fast, powerful vessels initiated before Sept. 1 collision

Salmon Arm martial arts school evicted along with assisted living facility

Students call Northern Spirit Martial Arts’ Hudson Street location a sanctuary

Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan, but local bylaws still in effect

Category 2 and 3 open fires still not permitted

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Eagles tribute band to headline concert in Chase

Eagle Eyes will be joined by local group Stiff Whiskers

Coming soon: Red Joan combines espionage, love story and political awakening

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Concert raised funds for Agur Lake Camp

Tim Nutt was headline act at Comedy Night Fundraiser in Summerland

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro honoured at 2019 CCMA Awards in Calgary

Most Read