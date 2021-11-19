Surveys launched for Scotch Creek and Falkland parks

A view of Falkland, a community that’s soon going to have a new park. (CSRD image)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is looking for public input on a pair of community parks, one existing and one planned.

On Nov. 18, the CSRD announced it had launched two surveys regarding parks in Scotch Creek and Falkland.

The first survey is for Rose Clifford Community Park in Scotch Creek. The goal of the survey is to find out how residents and visitors think the park can be improved by making the best use of space there.

“Survey participants will be able to rank their preferences for potential new amenities and help select their desired locations on a digital map,” reads a CSRD news release.

The second survey is for a new, undeveloped area in Falkland near the community’s fire hall and elementary school. Under the working name Lynes Road Community Park, the survey asks residents what they’d like to see to make the park a “vibrant and well-used recreational space.” It also asks residents what they’d like the park to be named.

The surveys will be available online at csrd.civilspace.io/en until Dec. 3, 2021. According to the CSRD, following the surveys, a conceptual design for each park will be developed and presented to the public for further comment.

