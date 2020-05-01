Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help identify a man they allege used a found bank card left in an ATM machine and used it to pull $1,000 out of the victim’s bank account. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to the public to help them look for a man they allege stole money from an ATM machine.

The incident happened at about 9:50 a.m. on April 12 when, according to police, the suspect used a bank card that had accidentally been left inserted in an ATM machine at the TD Bank on Dufferin Crescent to pull $1,000 out of the victim’s account.

The suspect was photographed by the ATM’s security camera and is described as caucasian, 35 to 45 years old with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency number at 250-754-2345.


unsolved crimes

